Watch Beyonce, JAY-Z and Bono Rock Out to 'Brown Eyed Girl' in France

Quite the dinner party happened in Nice, France, earlier this week, when Beyonce, JAY-Z and Bono sat down together for an A-list outing.

In video Instagrammed by Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, the group gets serenaded by a band at a restaurant, who sing Van Morrison's classic hit, "Brown Eyed Girl." Tina filmed the priceless moment, with Beyonce snapping her fingers to the music and laughing before getting camera-shy. Bono and JAY-Z also happily sang along with the band, the rapper tapping out the beat on the table.

"Out in Nice great food, great music, great people. ❤" Tina wrote, before calling out both Beyonce and her eldest grandson, Julez Smith. "@bono I am being the Mamarazzi and she is not co- operating❤ with my love Julez."

Meanwhile, another fan captured the moment and shared it on Twitter.

Beyoncé in Nice, France yesterday with Bono, Neil Patrick Harris, and Elton John. pic.twitter.com/pmoPx8X2Mv — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) July 17, 2018

Beyonce and JAY-Z played a show in Nice on Tuesday as well as a show in Paris this past Saturday, where former first lady Michelle Obama was spotted dancing in the audience. The couple's next "On the Run II" tour date is in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 25.

Meanwhile, Queen Bey has been showing off her killer fashion on her own Instagram account, recently flaunting her booty in super short cutoffs. Watch below:

