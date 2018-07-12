Beyonce Flaunts Her Booty In Tiny Cutoff Shorts That You Don't Want to Sit Down In

Beyonce is looking flawless as usual.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a killer outfit -- a Celine colorblock top that she tucked into super short denim Coal N Terry cutoffs -- which she paired with trendy red Illesteva sunglasses, a baby blue Dior reptile-print bag and ankle-strap heels. Queen Bey also made sure to show off her embellished shorts from the back, which are decked out with large silver studs, flaunting her famous booty in the process.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:31am PDT

While the $108 skimpy shorts don't look like they'd be great for sitting, the brand's website insists, "AND YES, YOU CAN SIT COMFORTABLY IN THEM."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

Beyonce is currently on the "On the Run II" tour with her husband, JAY-Z, and despite their busy schedule, the couple is finding moments to spend some quality time together. Last weekend, they took a romantic boat ride on Lake Como, where they showed some PDA. Prior to the sweet date, they stylishly lounged seaside during a mini-vacation with their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Earlier this month, a concert mishap in Poland actually forced Beyonce to take an emergency ladder down from a flying stage that stopped working.

Here's a look at the scary incident:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tina Knowles Tells ‘Corny Joke’ With Beyonce and Blue Ivy Before Having a Dance-Off to ‘Apes**t’

Beyonce Glows While Showing PDA With JAY-Z During Boat Ride on Lake Como

Beyonce and JAY-Z Snap Seaside Photos With Blue Ivy Between Tour Dates -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery