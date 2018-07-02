Beyonce and JAY-Z Snap Seaside Photos With Blue Ivy Between Tour Dates -- See the Pics!

Even celebrities like Beyonce and JAY-Z are just like us regular folks on their days off. Well, on Instagram at least. (And also not even then, if we're being honest.)

Beyonce took to Instagram on Monday to share a few shots of her seaside mini-vacation with her husband and their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

One pic showed the megastar power couple casually lounging on a set of stone steps, with Beyonce in a colorful summer dress and JAY-Z rocking a polo shirt and black pants.

The relaxed songstress also made sure to take off her white heels for the pic, which she placed next to her half-full Corona.

The slideshow also included a picture of the happy family standing on the dock of a private boatyard, although the couple's 1-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, were not seen in any of the pics.

While the singer didn't caption the posts, or specify where the family is right now, the couple were reportedly guests at the star-studded wedding of Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, in Catalonia, Spain.

The photos were snapped between stops on Beyonce and JAY-Z's On the Run II Tour, which is currently traveling through Europe. They performed on Saturday at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, and will resume the tour with a concert at Müngersdorfer Stadium in Cologne, Germany.

Unfortunately, their stop in Warsaw didn't go off without a hitch. Check out the video below to hear more about the bizarre mishap that led to Beyonce having to climb down an emergency ladder after a major stage malfunction.

