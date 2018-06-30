Beyonce Is Fashion Goals in Pink Paisley Ensemble -- See the Fabulous Summer Look

Beyonce continues to be major fashion goals!

The 36-year-old "Crazy In Love" singer treated fans to new fabulous outfit pics on her Instagram on Saturday. In the first video collage, Bey shows off her summer-ready Zimmerman pink paisley ensemble while posing inside a private jet, backstage at one of her shows and while seated on a chair against a black-and-white wall.

The mother of three's stylish look includes a ruffled shirt with shoulder detail and floral applique motifs, as well as matching high-waisted shorts and clear heels. She completed her outfit with a white boxy purse, oversized round sunglasses, hoop earrings, her blonde locks in a top knot and bright red lips.

Beyonce and husband JAY-Z are currently on their On the Run II world tour and touched down in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday. The power couple -- who recently dropped their joint album, Everything Is Love -- were spotted having some alone time and leaving a club in London last week.

Meanwhile during their concerts, the twosome has been giving fans a peek inside their most intimate moments together.

