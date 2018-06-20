Blue Ivy Shields Her Eyes From Beyonce and JAY-Z's Sexy Interlude During On the Run Tour II -- Watch!

Blue Ivy is Beyonce and JAY-Z's No. 1 fan... well, most of the time!

The 6-year-old daughter of the power couple was spotted in the audience of another one of their On the Run Tour II shows in London, England, and while most of the crowd was watching Bey and Jay slay onstage, a few eagle-eyed fans had their eyes on the adorable star in the making.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to share videos of Blue Ivy jamming out to her parents' music. At one point, however, she appeared to make a bit of a stank face, crouching down to hide herself. According to a fan, it was the part of the show where Beyonce and JAY-Z appear in bed during an interlude showcasing NSFW intimate pics -- and apparently, it was a little too sexy for little Blue!

Blue watching the interlude of her parents in bed LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/lcHqubL67p — tink. (@MissTink__) June 19, 2018

Blue was also spotted showing one of her friends how to throw up the Roc Nation symbol -- in which you make a pyramid with your hands and pulse them up and down -- as her dad performed "On to the Next One."

Blue telling her friend to throw up the roc as her dad performs 💙 😁#OTRIIpic.twitter.com/haYe8MWkwH — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 16, 2018

Beyonce and JAY-Z surprised fans over the weekend by dropping an unannounced joint album, Everything is Love.

ET caught up with their On the Run Tour II opening act, Chloe x Halle, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where they reacted to the new songs.

"We love this album," the girls gushed. "We're just so happy for them."

