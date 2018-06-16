Beyonce and JAY-Z Release First Music Video From Joint Album -- Watch!

Beyonce and JAY-Z dropped a surprise joint album on Saturday, and we are going "Apesh*t."

The superstar couple announced the record during their latest On the Run II concert on Saturday, and just after dropping the nine-track album on TIDAL, they released its first music video for "Apesh*t" -- the second song on the LP.

The video has everything we could possibly want from Bey and Jay: iconic looks, incredible dancing, fierce poses, and oh yeah, the Louvre! The pair filmed the music video on location with director Ricky Saiz among the classical artworks and sculptures on display at the French museum, including Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

Watch the epicness below:

Love has definitely been a theme for Beyonce and JAY-Z, who have focused on the word on tour -- where they also seemed to confirm they renewed their vows, while sharing other intimate moments from their 10-year marriage.

See more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce and JAY-Z Honor Grenfell Tower Victims at London Show One Year After Deadly Fire

Beyonce and JAY-Z Drop Surprise Joint Album 'Everything Is Love'

Watch Blue Ivy Steal the Show at Beyonce and JAY-Z's London Concert

Related Gallery