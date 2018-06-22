Beyonce and JAY-Z Leave London Club in Matching Ensembles

Beyonce and JAY-Z are out on the town!

The power couple was spotted outside The Arts Club in Mayfair, London, at 3 a.m. on Friday morning, and even at that early hour, they slayed! The duo looked sleek in all-black ensembles, with JAY-Z opting for a trench coat over a hoodie and matching hat, while Beyonce stunned in a velvet dress, strappy heels and sunglasses.

The 48-year-old rapper and 36-year-old singer, who dropped a surprise joint album last week, had the night off from their On the Run II world tour after playing in Amesterdam, Netherlands, earlier this week and ahead of their concert in Coppenhagen, Denmark.

The new album, Everything Is Love, has given fans a ton to speculate on, with many of the songs off the nine-track album appearing to feature hidden messages about scandals that have plagued the family. In "Love Happy," Beyonce seems to be referencing her husband's cheating past, singing, "Yeah, you f**ked up the first stone, we had to get remarried."

As for JAY-Z, he appears to be referencing his rumored love child in "Heard About Us," rapping: "For the thousand time, the kid ain't mine."

JAY-Z also seemingly addresses missing friend Kanye West's wedding to Kim Kardashian West in "FRIENDS."

"I ain't going to nobody for nothin’ when me and my wife beefin,’" he raps. "I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dyin’, n***a, I ain't leavin’."

The couple also released a music video for their track, "Apesh*t," which was filmed in the Louvre in Paris. Here's more on the well-suited couple:

