Did Beyonce and Jay Z Renew Their Vows? See the Romantic Video

Beyonce and JAY-Z are committed their marriage.

The superstar couple kicked off their stadium tour, On the Run II, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday night and, similar to their 2014 tour, shared intimate family moments with the massive crowd, including what appears to be a vow renewal ceremony.

At the close of the show, Bey and Jay performed "Forever Young" while footage played of the couple in all white, surrounded by their family -- including Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir and Tina Knowles Lawson -- also all wearing white. Beyonce, in a strapless white gown and long veil, is seen leaning down to greet their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who matches Rumi with an adorable flower crown. Holding hands, the couple faces each other, bow their heads and close their eyes for the intimate ceremony.

"This is real love," a message reads at the end of the video -- and then we cry.

The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on April 4 (could this have been when the celebration took place?) and have certainly been through their ups and downs.

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z went through a rough patch, like most couples do, but they have worked past that and are doing great," a source recently told ET, referring to marital troubles and Jay's own admitted infidelity. "The couple worked very hard to get past their issues, and realized they are better together than apart."

On the Run II continues this summer, hitting 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 in North America. The show features one of the largest stages ever for a concert tour and is a celebration of love, family and culture.

See more on the pair in the video below.

RELATED NEWS:

JAY-Z Explains Why He Was Unfaithful to Beyonce, Talks 'Complicated' Relationship With Kanye West

Kanye West Admits He Was 'Hurt' When JAY-Z and Beyonce Missed His and Kim Kardashian's Wedding

Beyonce and Jay-Z Enjoy Date Night Courtside at the Golden State Warriors Game: Pic!

Beyonce and JAY-Z Show Off Twins in Epic 'On the Run II' Concert Footage

Related Gallery