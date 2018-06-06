Beyonce and JAY-Z Show Off Twins in Epic 'On the Run II' Concert Footage

Beyonce and JAY-Z are showing off their twins!

It's been almost a year since the couple welcomed daughter Rumi and son Sir, and they finally shared a new pic of their bundles of joy during their On the Run II tour kickoff in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday.

Fans quickly took to social media to share pics of the screens, which show the proud parents with their babies. In one pic, Beyonce wears her hair in braids and is wearing a cream dress as she holds her twins in her arms. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the stage is a pic of the rapper in the same pose. In between the two are the phrases, "Love Is Universal" and "Love Never Changes."

JAY-Z & Beyoncé with The Twins Sir & Rumi Carter. 👑 pic.twitter.com/FzsFRf6hJC — BEYONCÉ DIVA (@Bey_Diva_) June 6, 2018

The last time the couple shared images of Sir and Rumi was when they turned one month on July 13, 2017, and the singer posted the epic picture of her cradling them on Instagram.

Meanwhile, ET recently caught up with the On the Run II opening act, Chloe x Halle, who teased an "incredibly epic" tour.

Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

