Chloe x Halle Tease 'Incredibly Epic' 'On the Run II' Tour With Beyonce & Jay-Z (Exclusive)

Chloe x Halle are gearing up for a new gig with Beyonce and JAY-Z, and the sisters couldn't be happier.

ET caught up with Chloe and Halle Bailey before their sold-out performance in New York City on Thursday, where they dished on how excited they are to open up for the couple on the North American leg of their On the Run II Tour, and teased a "mind-blowing" set.

"We are just super-duper excited," gushed 19-year-old Chloe. "I cannot wait. One, [because] as a fan, you know Beyonce and JAY-Z are gonna kill it like they always do. But also being able to perform in front of all their fans and being opened to a broader audience, it's going to be really, really fun."

The "Sorry" songstress discovered the duo and signed them to her label after seeing a YouTube video of the sisters covering "Pretty Hurts" in 2013.

"Beyonce is such a gracious human being and it's easy to be around her and talk to her because she's so kind and humble," marveled Chloe.

Bey and her rapper hubby are known for being notoriously tightlipped about their projects, but Chloe and Halle, 18, promised a spectacular show.

"All I know is it's going to be incredibly epic. It's like a big family reunion with Parkwood and Roc Nation," shared Chloe.

Halle also noted to expect "mind-blowing visuals," adding, "Yeah, they're going to kill it. That's the spoiler: they're gonna kill it."

While fans will have to wait until June 6 when the On the Run II tour kicks off in Wales, the singers couldn't help but express their gratitude towards Queen Bey for helping launch their already impressive career.

"What I really love about Beyonce is she always encourages us to be ourselves, completely, a thousand percent whole heartedly, and she's always there to give us tips and guide us along the way, and share her information because she's been through this. She knows exactly what it's like," explained Chloe. "But I also love how she allows us to grow into our own and that's really special and means a lot to us coming from her."

The pair also opened up about following in Beyonce's footsteps as two talented young women in today's music industry, something Halle says "means so much to us."

"Being young black girls in this music industry, it's an exciting and challenging thing, because as a youth you're already underestimated," she expressed. "People already don't think you can do certain things. But it's always fun for us to come together and to prove people wrong and to use whatever negativity is going on in the world and put it into our art, and our creativity, and make something beautiful out of it... We're just grateful to be a part of this whole movement."

Music, however, isn’t their only endeavor. The sisters also star alongside Yara Shahidi in Freeform's Grown-ish.

"Being a part of Grown-ish has been an absolute dream come true," Chloe raved. "Not only because of the issues they tackle, which aren't normally talked about in today's society, but Grown-ish does it in such a tasteful way and a digestible way, where everyone can understand and take something from it. It has different perspectives from all angles."

They also love the "incredible energy on that set" and their co-stars, who include Shahidi, Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa. "Every single one of our cast mates are incredible in their own right," added Chloe. "And when we come together it's really special. I'm so excited for season two. I'm counting down the days, I can't wait. It's gonna be fun."

For another celeb who recently worked with Beyonce, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Are Open to 'Parks and Recreation' Revival -- With Beyonce

Rachel Bloom Has Big Plans for Beyonce and Taylor Swift to Guest Star on 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Donald Glover Says Working With Beyonce on 'Lion King' Remake Is 'A Little Intimidating' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery