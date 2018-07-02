Beyonce Forced to Take Emergency Ladder Down From Stage During Concert in Poland

Beyonce didn't let a technical malfunction ruin her performance!

At the end of Saturday night's concert in Warsaw, Poland, as part of her and JAY-Z's On the Run II tour, the the 36-year-old singer had to be rescued from a flying stage that stopped working while she was performing "Young Forever" with her husband, a concertgoer tells ET. The stage crew was quick to bring over a ladder so that Beyonce, clad in a black sequin leotard and heeled thigh-high boots, could get down safely.

Though it took a bit of coaxing to get the mother of three to go down the ladder, Queen Bey didn't let the situation get her down. While waiting to exit the stage in the air, the consummate professional broke into a little dance for the crowd, even blowing them kisses.

"Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed," Twitter user Marta Poslad wrote alongside a video of the just over two-minute long ordeal. "Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage ❤️ #beyhive #otr2 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII."

Another fan posted a gif from earlier in the performance, where the "Crazy in Love" singer is seen dancing in sparkly booty shorts and a crop jacket while JAY-Z, 48, is rapping.

Over the weekend, Beyonce also posted pics of herself in a pink Zimmerman ensemble after touching down in Warsaw, following a previous show in Berlin, Germany. From Warsaw, the couple heads back to Germany before concluding the European leg of their tour with stops in Italy, Spain and France. The U.S. portion will kick off in Cleveland, Ohio, later this month.

In the official On the Run II tour book, the pair gave fans an intimate look into their lives, including some steamy snaps from the bedroom. A source told ET that the pair decided to release the pics because "Beyonce and JAY-Z want to let fans into their lives on their own terms."

