Beyonce Glows While Showing PDA With JAY-Z During Boat Ride on Lake Como

Nothing says romance like a boat ride in Italy!

Beyonce and JAY-Z looked as cute as ever as they climbed aboard a vessel on picturesque Lake Como on Saturday after performing in Milan on Friday night. The pair kept it fun and casual for outing -- the songstress wore a loose-fitting purple-and-orange mini dress while Jay sported a red jumpsuit and a black ball cap. The rapper sweetly clutched his better half's arm as they walked down the ramp to the boat.

Despite their busy "On the Run II" tour schedule, not to mention recently surprising fans with a new joint album last month, Jay and Bey always make sure they get some rest along the way, like this day of fun on the water.

On July 2, the happy couple shared some sweet photos of their own while relaxing by another stunning lake. In one image, Beyonce and her hubby have a seat on a stone stairway as a half-drank Corona sits nearby. In another, the “Formation” singer shares a glimpse of the wake from behind a boat. She also gifted fans a photo of Blue Ivy enjoying the day with her famous parents.

Although she didn’t share where the photos were taken, the family were reportedly guests at Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal’s wedding in Catalonia, Spain -- which would certainly explain the gorgeous surroundings.

