Michelle Obama Dances Like Nobody's Watching at Beyonce and JAY-Z's Concert in Paris

Michelle Obama is living her best life!

The former first lady attended Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On the Run II tour show in Paris, France, over the weekend, where she was spotted dancing alongside the "Formation" singer's mother, Tina Knowles.

As seen in videos shared by fans on Twitter, Obama -- chic in a white blouse top with shorts -- seemed to pay no mind to the crowd, swaying back and forth, clapping her hands and bouncing her hands in the air as JAY-Z belted out "On to the Next One."

It appears Obama also brought along her two daughters, Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17, who were seated in a different section of the venue.

Other celebs in attendance included the Jonas Brothers -- Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas -- and Joe's fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The show kicked off while the 2018 FIFA World Cup wrapped up, with France taking home the Champions World Cup trophy after defeating Croatia in Moscow, Russia.

At one point, the crowd erupted, holding up French flags and singing "We Are the Champions."

Beyoncé later shared a few pics of the excited crowd via Instagram, writing, "FIFA World Cup with one of the best audiences so far! 🇫🇷🎉"

It appears Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Paris show ran much smoother than their concert in Poland earlier this month, where the mother of three was forced to take an emergency ladder down from a flying stage due to a technical malfunction.

