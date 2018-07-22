Bikini-Clad Beyonce and JAY-Z Are Living Their Best Lives on a Yacht in Italy

Getting a little R & R!

Beyonce and JAY-Z may be in the middle of their gigantic On the Run II tour but that doesn’t they mean they can’t find time to get some well-earned rest together. The world-famous duo was recently spotted looking comfy as they lounged aboard a yacht off of Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The songstress wore a black bikini under a sheer black dress for the day of relaxation. She completed the look with a tan sunhat and round sunglasses.

JAY sat nearby rocking aqua-blue swim trunks and white T-shirt while taking in the world-class view. He also sported shades, as well as a blue bandana on his head, for the scenic getaway.

This day of fun comes less than a week after video surfaced of the globe-trotting couple enjoying some music while dining with Bono from U2 in Nice, France. In the clip, recorded by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, the table full of people enjoyed a local band’s performance of Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.”

"Out in Nice great food, great music, great people. ❤" Tina wrote, before playfully calling out both Beyonce and her eldest grandson, Julez Smith. "@bono I am being the Mamarazzi and she is not co- operating❤ with my love Julez."

Finally, at the end of the clip, Beyonce turns her head and acknowledges her mother recording with a wave of her hands, making for a priceless moment.

