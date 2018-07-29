Barack and Michelle Obama Show Off Their Dance Moves At Beyonce and JAY-Z's Concert -- Watch!

President Barack Obama was feeling himself at Beyonce and JAY-Z’s concert at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Saturday night!

He and wife Michelle Obama were spotted dancing along to the raucous concert from a box in the stadium. Video from the concert shows the former POTUS throwing his hands in the air as his better half grooves to the music not far away.

Nearly two weeks ago, the former first lady was spied once again dancing at another stop on Beyonce and Jay's On the Run II tour. She was captured dancing with Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles as her son-in-law performed in Paris on July 14.

This latest tour stop arrives soon after the rapper and his family returned from Europe where they had taken some time off in Italy after several tour dates. Beyonce recently treated fans to a new still of herself holding their twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama living their best lives.



STUNT ON THEM POTUS AND FLOTUS!!#Beyonce#JayZ#OTRIIpic.twitter.com/UeqcjuOPeF — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) July 29, 2018

In the image, the singer smiles happily as her one-year-olds are sitting on her lap in matching white tops. But that wasn’t all she shared -- several other images from their European trek were also posted on her site, including one of Beyonce alongside her husband as they pose in front of a few classic Italian muscle cars during their visit to Lake Como.

“Thank you Europe,” she captioned the images.

Get more news on their globe-trotting tour in the clip below.

