Rihanna Is Loving Her 'Thicc' Figure: 'You Want to Have a Butt, Then You Have a Gut'

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, workin' it on the cover of British Vogue!

Appearing front and center on the outlet's September issue, the 30-year-old singer is making history as the first black woman to be featured on a cover of the magazine in the publication's 102-year history.

In her accompanying interview, she gets candid on two topics that always seem to surround her name as of late, dating and body image. When asked why she believes she's the woman every woman fancies, her answer was simple: "Oh, you're asking the wrong person."

British Vogue

"Maybe it’s because I’m 'thicc' now," she jokes. "I don't know. I'm about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don't lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I'll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, 'Imma lose everything, everything goes!'"

"But, you know, it comes with a price," she adds. "You want to have a butt, then you have a gut."

British Vogue

As for "boy-advice questions," Riri admits she gets a lot of those.

"I think a lot of people meet people and then they’re dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they’re just mad disappointed," she explains. "A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you've got to be fine with what you met them as."

Fans can read the full feature in the September issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on Friday, Aug. 3.

Rihanna seems to be all about giving advice and handing out compliments lately. Last month, the singer's Ocean's 8 co-star, Anne Hathaway, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she regained her confidence after Rihanna told her she had a nice booty.

"After I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and so I was a different size than I normally am," she shared. "Rihanna looks up and goes, 'Damn girl, you got a a**!' And I of course freaked out and loved it so much. I was like, ‘Really?!’ And she goes, 'You got a a** like me!'"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock, Rihanna & Rest of 'Ocean's 8' Cast Steal the Show at London Premiere

Anne Hathaway Shares Rihanna’s Hilarious Comment About Her Post-Baby Booty

Mark Your Calendars -- Rihanna Is Launching a New Fenty Eyeshadow Palette, Liquid Eyeliner and Eye Primer

Related Gallery