The 30-year-old may not have attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, but she doesn't seem to mind at all. On Monday, the "Work" singer took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing in the streets of Havana, Cuba, to Childish Gambino's song, "Summertime Magic."

“Do-ya-luh-me-too-?” Rihanna -- quoting Gambino's lyrics -- captioned the video of her delightedly twirling in a yellow dress and straw hat as bystanders pass by without a second thought.

Prior to her carefree dance, Rihanna -- who served as a bridesmaid in her friend's Barbados wedding over the weekend -- posted a video to her Story, which she captioned "Sleepy af."

Rihanna may not just be on a relaxing vacay in Cuba, though! The Ocean's 8 star appears to be busy at work, according to a pic with Donald Glover that surfaced online last week. Reports suggest that the photo was taken on set of the Hiro Murai-directed film, Guava Island. Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie are reportedly set to star in the project as well.

Some fans think the pic has little do with a movie, but rather points to new music from the pair. Earlier this month, Rihanna announced that Glover would be performing at her Diamond Ball. Previously, she's teased that her new music is forthcoming, too.

