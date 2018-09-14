Did Rihanna and Marc Jacobs have drama during NYFW?

Fans are speculating that the designer pushed back his 6:00 pm spring/summer 2019 show by an hour and a half due to Rihanna grabbing the last 7:30 pm time slot for her Savage x Fenty lingerie show on Wednesday.

Priceless: Rumors that Marc Jacobs held his 6pm show late tonight to spite Rihanna - by making people miss her 7:30pm Fenty show - for taking his NYFW-closing time slot. — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) September 13, 2018

For many seasons now, Jacobs has been the last designer close out fashion week in a meticulously punctual manner, starting the show right on the dot. This time, many guests left their seats after waiting for more than an hour.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour was spotted behind the seats occupying herself on her phone while waiting for the show to start.

While many thought the designer was peeved because his thunder was stolen, Jacobs insists that was not the case as he responded with an apology on Thursday via Instagram. He explained he completely intended for the show to start on time but unforeseen circumstances resulted in it being pushed back.

As for the Rihanna rumor? Jacobs politely shut it down when responding to comments saying, "I never want to hurt or harm ANYONE. I am very sorry and love Rihanna."

With all the craziness and chaos fashion week brings, it isn't uncommon for shows to not start on time. With so many people, clothes and logistics involved, not everything can go according to plan. Nevertheless, Jacobs' creations were a showstopper thanks to his stunning designs of colorful '80s-inspired, voluminous, over-the-top pieces adorned with ruffles and feathers that made it worth the wait.

