Catherine Zeta-Jones made her night out on the town during New York Fashion Week a family affair, bringing along her 15-year-old daughter, Carys.

The mother-daughter duo made a stylish splash as they sat in the front row at the Michael Kors show on Wednesday, stopping to chat with ET about their fun night out.

"Last year was her first fashion show here at Michael's show, but she's been asking me since she was like two years old," Said Zeta-Jones, who welcomed Carys with husband Michael Douglas in April 2003. "So she got to do it last year and then she had a returning invitation."

"I love this!" Carys marveled. "It's a dream to come back again."

While Carys has a definite passion for design and fashion, Zeta-Jones said that she's focused on the important, age-appropriate aspects of her life and that her interests and talents are broad.

"She's a 15-year-old school girl who gets to go to a few fashion shows, you know what I mean? But she loves to act and sing and write songs. We just have a lot of fun, she's a good girl," Zeta-Jones explained.

However, being the daughter of two A-list movie stars pretty much guarantees that Carys will occasionally make forays into the public eye, no matter which creative endeavor she decides to pursue. But the young fashionista says she's already gotten some solid advice from her famous mom.

"You know who you are better than anyone knows you, and you know your true values," Carys said, sharing her mother's sage words of wisdom. "Stick to that and have fun."

Later this month, on Sept. 25, both Zeta-Jones and her Ant-Man star husband will be celebrating their birthdays, and her daughter admits that having the annual celebration land on the same day every year has presented a fair share of challenges.

"It's so stressful! I just don't know what to get them," explained Carys, whose mother will turn 49 while her dad will celebrates his 74th birthday. "But it's such a fun day. We have so much fun with them and it's normally just friends and family."

