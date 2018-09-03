Good luck, Freshman!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas had the difficult parenting task of taking their 18-year-old son, Dylan, to college at Brown University over the weekend.

Catherine, 48, shared a touching black and white video of the move in day to her Instagram account, writing, “Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life.”

In the clip, which was set to the Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” Dylan shows off his new dorm room with British Union Jack flag pillows, and a raised bed.

Dylan’s 15-year-old sister Carys helped out on the big day, and in one section of the clip, the siblings hugged each other tightly while Dylan cried on his sister’s shoulder.

The Cocaine Godmother actress also included some throwback photos and videos of her little boy as a baby, as a kiddo jumping on his bed, before writing, “Good luck!”

Dylan also posted a photo of his new dorm room to his own account, writing, “A new home.”

Douglas’ 101-year-old father, Kirk Douglas, recently shared a touching moment with his 8-month-old great granddaughter, Lua.

