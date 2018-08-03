Catherine Zeta-Jones will always remember the first time she met Michael Douglas.

The 48-year-old Feud actress reminisced about meeting her husband by sharing a sweet throwback pic of herself with the actor on her Instagram on Friday. In the snap, Zeta-Jones looks stunning in a black strapless dress with her brunette hair curled in an updo, wearing red dangling earrings. She looks at Douglas, who is seated next to her and in mid-conversation.

"Meeting my husband for the first time at the Deauville Film Festival. Can’t remember what he was talking about😂," the Chicago star captioned the Instagram photo.

The couple tied the knot Nov. 19, 2000, and has been married for almost 18 years. The pair share two children together; 15-year-old daughter Carys and 17-year-old son Dylan. Last year, Zeta-Jones celebrated their 17-year anniversary by sharing a photo from their wedding day and writing a sweet message to Douglas, 73.

"17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son," Zeta-Jones wrote. "Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong."

At the end of last year, ET caught up with Zeta-Jones in New York, where she shared her secret to a happy and lasting marriage.

