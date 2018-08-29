Kirk Douglas, 101, Gazes at 8-Month-Old Great-Granddaughter Lua in Touching Photo
Four generations!
Kirk Douglas spent some quality time with his great-granddaughter, Lua, this week and the multi-generational photo is all kinds of cute. Cameron Douglas, the son of Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker, proudly shared the image of his grandfather getting to know his 8-month-old daughter, Lua, who he shares with yoga instructor Viviane Thibes.
In a touching black-and-white pic, Lua is seen reaching for Kirk, who is sitting on a chair looking down at her. Cameron simply captioned the heartwarming image: “LOVE.”
Lua has a special connection with her great-grandfather, as her middle name, Izzy, is in honor of the 101-year-old actor's birth name, Issur Danielovitch.
Since she was born last December, the little one has been meeting lots of her famous family. When she was just a month old, Cameron snapped a photo of him posing with his daughter, who was being held by Kirk. "Words cannot express ... #Powerful #Bloodline," he wrote.
That same month, she also spent time with her step-grandmother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as her grandfather, Michael.
“ZeeZee and Lua. Watch out for this duo!" Cameron captioned a pic of Catherine and Lua, along with the hashtags #ThoroughlyBlessed, #Loved and #Spoiled.
In another pic of the Douglas family, he wrote: "What it’s all about ✨ #Blessed with #Family."
Here's more with the Douglas brood:
RELATED CONTENT:
Read John Wayne and Kirk Douglas’ Hilarious, Never-Before-Seen Telegrams (Exclusive)
Kirk Douglas Receives Standing Ovation at Golden Globes
Michael Douglas Shares First Photo of Granddaughter, Named In Honor of His Father Kirk Douglas