These 7 Trends Will Be Huge in 2019 -- Shop Them Now!

You can take a breath now as the whirlwind of Fashion Month has concluded. The 27-day, four-city extravaganza had celebrities, fashion editors and stylists jetting around the world to witness designer collections for spring/summer 2019 in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Even if you weren't there to experience it in person, just catching up on all the shows online can make your head spin, but worth it to feast your eyes on all the gorgeous, covetable, I-need-that-now pieces. Most importantly, it's the best way to peek the biggest trends that will surface next year, so you're way ahead of the sartorial game and know what to shop for in six months.

Yes, we're knee-deep in fall fashion, but it doesn't hurt to daydream about the new clothes and accessories we'll be wearing come warm weather (vacation-inspired tropical prints and modern versions of psychedelic tie-dye, just to hint at a couple).

If you can't wait until spring, we've gathered 21 pieces you can shop right now to channel next season's reigning trends immediately. Read on ahead and browse our selects.

Tie-Dye

These aren't your basic DIY color jobs. Spring's iterations are cooler than ever, plastered on unexpected, wearable wares via blazers, button-ups and boiler suits. Model Kaia Gerber coincidentally strutted in multiple tie-dye pieces on many runways from R13 to Proenza Schouler to Stella McCartney. Hey, the girl looks good in tie-dye.

R13 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Proenza Schouler Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Stella McCartney Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Tie-Dye Mesh Mini Skirt $36

Net-a-Porter

Ganni Appliquéd Tie-Dyed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt $170

Nordstrom

Eckhaus Latta Tie Dye Wide Leg Jeans $325

Crochet

The woven material may be lighthearted in spirit, but designers prove the piece is more than just a beach cover-up with seriously impactful iterations rendered in patchwork, shell-adorned overlays and elegant lengths we want to wear beyond the shore.

Oscar de la Renta Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Altuzarra Francois Durand/Getty Images

Chloe Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Chloe

GET THE LOOK:

Mango

Mango Crochet Panel Top $60

Bloomingdale's

Honey Punch Rainbow-Stripe Cropped Crochet Sweater $84

Bloomingdale's

Elizabeth and James Edna Crochet Maxi Dress $595 $298

Yellow

While pastels dominated 2018, sunny yellow proves to be the It color to watch for 2019. An array of shades ranging from saturated saffron to bright chartreuse occupied the runways. But don't expect any fluff -- think directional silhouettes à la glamorous floor-length shirt dresses, structured skirt suits and shiny rubber raincoats.

Brandon Maxwell JP Yim/Getty Images

Chanel Getty Images

Marc Jacobs Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

Lasula Plus Longline Blazer $54, Cigarette Pants $51

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Boxy Knit Sweater $55

Storets

Storets Miley Four Button Color Dress $98

Bermuda Shorts

Begging for an approachable alternative to bike shorts? Thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the cycling staple has become a big trend this year, but let's face it -- the clingy activewear isn't for everyone. Although knee-length shorts were all over the spring/summer 2019 collections, the newest styles are offered in trouser and denim fabrications that are far more easy to don.

Roberto Cavalli Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Prada Getty Images

Off-White Foc Kan/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

Zara Pleated Shorts $40

Bloomingdale's

Karen Millen High-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts $170 $90

Shopbop

MSGM Quilted Nylon Shorts $250

Tropical Prints

Florals are an obvious choice for spring and summer, but next season will focus on bold, tropical botanicals and palm prints via fashion-forward frocks and flowy separates that'll instantly transport you to a lush, warm weather destination to take you from the city to the coast.

Christian Siriano Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Valentino Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Michael Kors Collection Thomas Concordia/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

ASOS Design Tall Midi Sundress with Tie Front in Palm Print $45

Faithfull the Brand

Faithfull The Brand Cuba Libre Pant $189

Net-a-Porter

Diane von Furstenberg Paneled Floral-Print Silk Crepe de chine Maxi Dress $600

Thong Sandals

The 2019 version of flip-flops is not what you sported as a kid. The in-between toe strap silhouette is offered in a variety of styles that elevate the low-key sandal -- think an asymmetric feathered number, the classic rendered in sleek leather and a wraparound design.

Prabal Gurung Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tibi Pietro D'aprano/FilmMagic

Richard Bord/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Ipanema

Ipanema Philipe Starck Thing N $40

Saks Fifth Avenue

Havaianas Ring Flip-Flops $32

Need Supply

Mari Giudicelli Hana Sandal $490 $147

Statement Belts

A bevy of ensembles down the runway were cinched with fashion belts that diverted our attention to the waist. It's all in the details that make the belt the star of the outfit -- utility pockets, ruffled corset and embellished boho wrap styles were notably eye-catching.

Fendi Getty Images

Alexander McQueen Getty Images

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Albert Urso/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

B-Low the Belt

B-Low the Belt Mia Moto Suede $135

Free People

Campomaggi Ravenna Waist Belt $148

VereVerto

VereVerto Deco $340

Watch blogger Jenny Cipoletti get ready for the Tom Ford show in NYFW:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

5 Coat Trends That Are Huge For Fall

Pamela Anderson Sits Front Row at Chanel's Jaw-Dropping Beach Fashion Show -- Pics!

Cara Delevingne Makes a Rare Return to the Paris Runway as Rumored Girl Ashley Benson Watches On

Related Gallery