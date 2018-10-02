Chanel has done it again!

The fashion house transformed the Grand Palais into a beach getaway with real sand and water that mimics an ocean, complete with a blue sky, lifeguards and wooden docks.

Naturally, former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson was watching on from the front row as models strutted barefoot on the pristine shoreline in colorful tweed sets as they held onto their bags and shoes.

The blonde bombshell was the epitome of elegance in a white ruffle trimmed blouse, matching jacket and skirt, oversized sunglasses and cap-toe pumps.

Anderson enjoyed the stunning beach setting as she dipped her toes in the water after the show.

It girl Kaia Gerber continued to dominate the Paris runways as she walked in the show, sporting a cropped button-up, black straight-leg pants and logo chain belt.

Other celebs joined Anderson at the front row, including actress Mia Goth, who recently filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, Poppy Delevingne and Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh.

