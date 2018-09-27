Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth promoted their upcoming film together on Thursday, just two days after a report broke that their famous exes are dating.

Pattinson, 32, and Goth, 24, both star in High Life, a science fiction adventure drama film also starring French actress Juliette Binoche. The trio posed together on Thursday at the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival to promote the movie, alongside co-star Agata Buzek. Pattinson also adorably carried Scarlett Lindsey, who plays his baby daughter in the film.

The timing is interesting given that The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Pattinson's ex-fiancee, singer FKA Twigs, and Goth's estranged husband, Shia LaBeouf, are dating. LaBeouf's rep also confirmed to ET on Tuesday that the controversial actor and Goth filed for divorce after marrying in October 2016.

Meanwhile, reports broke last October that Pattinson and FKA Twigs called off their two-year engagement.

Pattinson and Goth looked unbothered by the reports on Thursday. Goth looked chic in an all-black suit, while Pattinson kept it simple in a black jacket, a striped T-shirt and black pants. At one point, they appeared to share a laugh together.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old LaBeouf and 30-year-old FKA Twigs have been spotted multiple times together outside of her London home. The two presumably met while filming the upcoming movie Honey Boy, and in June, they were snapped filming scenes together. LaBeouf wrote the screenplay for Honey Boy, which is about a child actor working to mend the relationship with his hard-drinking, law-breaking father, and is based on his real-life upbringing. The actor plays his own father, Jeffrey, in the film, though the character in the movie is named James. Honey Boy was actually LaBeouf's nickname from Jeffrey.

