Shia LaBeouf Looks Nearly Unrecognizable on the Set of His New Film 'Honey Boy' -- See the Pic

Shia LaBeouf is unrecognizable.

The 31-year-old actor was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday on the set of his upcoming film Honey Boy rocking a totally different look. In the shot, LaBeouf wears overalls with a striped shirt, jean jacket, a bright orange and yellow vest and glasses. His usual brown curls were replaced by a balding mullet with sideburns.

Co-written by LaBeouf, Honey Boy is loosely based on his relationship with his father. The drama follows a child star (Lucas Hedges) who attempts to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father (LaBeouf) over the course of a decade, per Deadline. "Honey Boy” was LaBeouf’s childhood nickname.

Over the last couple of years, the Borg vs. McEnroe star has been making headlines for his arrest for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and political statements.

In March, LaBeouf gave a rare candid interview to Esquireabout owning up to his public mistakes.

"I’m a buffoon. My public outbursts are failures. They’re not strategic. They’re a struggling motherf**ker showing his a** in front of the world," he revealed. “I’ve got to look at my failures in the face for a while.

“I need to take ownership of my sh** and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I’m trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes," he continued. "I’ve been falling forward for a long time. Most of my life. The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot.”

He also opened up about his rocky relationship with his father -- who struggled with heroin addiction -- whom he referred to as his "gasoline" and stressed that he also doesn't blame his dad for his troubles.

"My dad handed me a lot, and his legacy was an emotional one," he said. "And it wasn’t scarring. He handed me texture. My dad blessed me that way.”

