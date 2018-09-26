Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs Work Out Together Amid Romance Rumors

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs are working up a sweat together after the actor's rep told ET on Tuesday that he has split from actress Mia Goth after two years of marriage.

In pictures published by The Daily Mailon Wednesday, LaBeouf wore a blue T-shirt and colorful shorts that showed off his multiple leg tattoos, while FKA Twigs wore a spandex long-sleeved workout top and pants. Both wore headphones as they jogged. According to the Daily Mail, the two are dating.

LaBeouf's rep told ET on Tuesday that the actor and 24-year-old Goth filed for divorce after marrying in a live-streamed Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator in October 2016. The rep added that the separation between LaBeouf and Goth is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.

LaBeouf and 30-year-old FKA Twigs presumably met while filming the upcoming movie Honey Boy, and in June, they were snapped filming scenes together. LaBeouf wrote the screenplay for Honey Boy, which is about a child actor working to mend the relationship with his hard-drinking, law-breaking father, and is based on his real-life upbringing. The actor plays his own father, Jeffrey, in the film, though the character in the movie is named James. Honey Boy was actually LaBeouf's nickname from Jeffrey.

In March, he opened up to Esquire magazine about his complicated relationship with his father -- who struggled with heroin addiction -- whom he referred to as his "gasoline." Still, he stressed that he also doesn't blame his dad for his troubles.

"My dad handed me a lot, and his legacy was an emotional one," he said. "And it wasn’t scarring. He handed me texture. My dad blessed me that way.”

