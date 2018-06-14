Shia LaBeouf Sports Fake Belly While Shooting Scenes With FKA Twigs: Pic

Shia LaBeouf's latest film is certainly ... interesting.

The 32-year-old actor was snapped on the set of Honey Boy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, shooting scenes with singer FKA Twigs. LaBeouf had his shirt off in between takes, revealing a fake belly.

LaBeouf wrote the screenplay for Honey Boy, which is about a child actor working to mend the relationship with his hard-drinking, law-breaking father, and is based on his real-life upbringing. The actor plays his own father, Jeffrey, in the film, though the character in the movie is named James. Honey Boy was actually LaBeouf's nickname from Jeffrey.

It is unclear what role FKA Twigs is playing.

Last month, LaBeouf was snapped on the set of the film rocking a balding mullet 'do, looking nearly unrecognizable.

The former Even Stevens star has been open about his rocky relationship with his dad, who struggled with a heroin addiction. In a revealing interview with Esquire in March, LaBeouf said a lot of the issues he brought up while in therapy related to his father.

"A lot of my sh** has to do with my relationship with my dad,” he said. “That dude is my gasoline.”

Still, he didn't blame his father for his highly publicized troubles, such as his arrest last July for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia.

"My dad handed me a lot, and his legacy was an emotional one," LaBeouf said. "And it wasn’t scarring. He handed me texture. My dad blessed me that way.”

