Next Time It's Raining, We Want to Wear This Bella Hadid Outfit

Bella Hadid stepped out in the most fashionable rain outfit in Paris on Thursday.

Although it wasn't actually raining, the supermodel opted for a transparent raincoat and matching flipped-up bucket hat by Chrome Hearts with edgy, decorative cross, fleur-de-lis and gothic lettering prints all over. She layered the topper over a white Chanel ribbed tank and roomy, ripped bootleg jeans and white sneakers.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

If it were to drizzle, the brunette beauty would be ready to beat the rain in style.

The It girl has been spotted all over the City of Lights on the runway and off. Later that day, Hadid stunned in a pink vintage Jean Paul Gaultier strapless dress at the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

