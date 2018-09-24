Vogue managed to get all four very busy Hadids in one room for its latest video.

Gigi, Bella, Anwar and Yolanda star in the mag's video called "Hadid! Hadid! Hadid!," in which fashion's most wanted family recreate the iconic dinner scene from Beetlejuice -- just in time for Halloween season -- where they gather for a meal and abruptly break into dance to Harry Belafonte's "The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)" -- while donning pieces from NYFW's most memorable designer collections. (This is Vogue, after all.)

The supermodel sisters make a dramatic entrance to the dining room. Gigi, 23, is clad in Marc Jacobs' '80s-inspired statement shoulder jacket and green sequin pants, while Bella, 21, stuns in a romantic, white tulle bustier and skirt by Rodarte.

Courtesy of Vogue

Courtesy of Vogue

Little brother Anwar, 19, looks cool in a peach, oversized suit by Pyer Moss, while Mama Yolanda, 54, is elegant in a pale pink, rosette-embellished gown by Marc Jacobs, as she leads the dance, which includes flossing and the Egyptian.

Courtesy of Vogue

Courtesy of Vogue

Courtesy of Vogue

Watch the full video below and catch the creepy ending!

