Cara Delevingne is back on the runway!

The model-turned-actress, 26, made a rare appearance on the catwalk as she opened the Balmain spring/summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The It Brit looked fierce in a metallic bralette, a white, sharp shouldered, floor-sweeping coat, matching high-waist trousers and PVC shoes, complete with slicked back tresses and hoop earrings, as she strutted and lip-synced to Prince's "When Doves Cry."

Delevingne took a break from the runway to focus on acting in the last few years. The last time she walked in a show was back in February for designer Christopher Bailey's last collection for Burberry, which was one of the brands that launched her modeling career, and before that, in 2016 for Chanel.

For her second look, the Suicide Squad star changed into a structured mock-neck top tucked into paper bag waist shorts worn over longer pants.

The blonde was spotted leaving the show with rumored girlfriend Ashley Benson, who sat front row.

The previous day, Delevingne attended the Off-White show in an all-black sport look while friends Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner strutted down the catwalk together.

