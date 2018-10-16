Nick Jonas has a very special message for fiancee Priyanka Chopra.

On Monday, the 26-year-old singer shared a touching photo of himself and the actress sitting in the back of some type of truck while overlooking a green field. Jonas is clad in denim cutoffs, a sleeveless shirt and a camo ball cap while pointing into the distance. The 36-year-old Quantico star surveys the scene while wearing a matching dark blue, striped outfit and Crocs.

“When the future looks oh so bright... 😎” Jonas captioned the image, which he tagged with Chopra’s handle.



The sweet post arrives less than a week after ET learned that the pair is planning to get hitched sometime next year.

"Priyanka and Nick are ready to tie the knot sooner than later. The couple has had an accelerated relationship, and are very comfortable with one another," a source said. "Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day. Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year."

Jonas and Chopra got engaged in July after roughly two months of dating.

Get more breaking celebrity news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Planning to Get Married Sooner Than Later

Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Strikingly Stylish Red Outfit -- See Her Look!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Wear Traditional Indian Ensembles at Friends' Engagement Party

Related Gallery