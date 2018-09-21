Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a match made in heaven.

The couple attended an engagement ceremony for Indian stars Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Lake Como in Italy this week, according to multiple reports. In now-deleted photos and video posted by designer Manish Malhotra on Instagram, Chopra and Jonas looked absolutely stunning in traditional Indian attire.

The former Quantico star was radiant in a netted beige sari with silver detailing. Her dark locks were in soft curls and her makeup consisted of light eye shadow, bronzer and a dark red lip. The 26-year-old singer wore a signature Manish Malhotra bandh-gala. Both ensembles were designed by Malhotra.

Malhotra also showed off Chopra's gorgeous gown in an Instagram Story video, which he captioned "Love her smile," with a heart emoji.

Chopra and Jonas confirmed their engagement back in August, after the twosome took a trip to the actress' home country to take part in a Roka ceremony.

"After we got engaged, we went to India, to her home country, to Mumbai, and my parents came along. We did this beautiful Roka ceremony," Jonas shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this month. "It's a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. There's some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out. It's really incredible."

"We both left that ceremony so full of joy," Jonas expressed. “For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards."

No word on whether the pair will be walking down the aisle soon. However, they have been inseparable since their wonderful ceremony.

