Priyanka Chopra is saying goodbye to Quantico, but she'll keep the memories with her forever.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt farewell to Quantico in honor of its series finale. Chopra starred as FBI agent Alex Parrish on the ABC show for three seasons, becoming the first Indian woman to headline an American network series.

"As the series ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor," Chopra began, alongside a sweet slideshow. "Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies."

"Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life," she continued. "It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again! Thank you @joshsafran @abcnetwork @mseitzman @disney and everyone who worked on the show."

While Chopra is closing the chapter on Quantico, she's recently opened a new one with her relationship with Nick Jonas.

The pair are reportedly engaged after dating for approximately two months -- though fans were quick to note how good they looked together as they walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together in 2017. According to People, Jonas, 25, popped the question in London on Chopra's 36th birthday last month.

“This is the happiest Nick has ever been. The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her,” a source told ET. “He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reportedly Engaged: All the Signs She Was 'The One'

Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra's Birthday With Date Night in London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have Double Date With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in London

Related Gallery