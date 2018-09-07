Nick Jonas is opening up about his engagement to Priyanka Chopra.

The 25-year-old "Right Now" crooner made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, where he reminisced about the couple's recent trip to India to celebrate their engagement and their Roka ceremony.

"After we got engaged, we went to India, to her home country, to Mumbai, and my parents came along. We did this beautiful Roka ceremony… It's a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. There's some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out. It's really incredible."

"We both left that ceremony so full of joy," Jonas expressed. “For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards."

In August, the couple shared pictures from their engagement ceremony on their social media. During his interview with Fallon, Jonas was also asked if he and Chopra have thought about what their celebrity couple name would be.

"Prick," Chopra yelled from the side of the stage, laughing. "She likes Prick," Jonas shared, as Fallon shot down the suggestion.

Meanwhile, the couple hasn’t shied away from showing just how in love they are. They were recently spotted on a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Then on Friday, the soon-to-be-husband-and-wife attended the Ralph Lauren New York Fashion Week show and looked absolutely breathtaking.

The former Disney Channel star posted a stunning black-and-white photograph of the two at the event on his Instagram.

