Nick Jonas is definitely happy where he's at "Right Now."



The 25-year-old singer released his new song on Friday, and it didn't take long for fans to speculate that it may have been inspired by his fiancee, Priyanka Chopra.

In "Right Now," Jonas sings about a partner who is "my water, my sun, my moon and stars," but seems to grapple with a long-distance relationship. "Right now, you know I miss your body/ So I won't kiss nobody until you come back home/ And I swear, the next time that I hold you/ I won't let you go nowhere/ You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go," he says.

Fans quickly tried to the connect the dots between Jonas' lyrics to his relationship with Chopra, which has appeared to be long distance as they've both traveled the world for their careers since they started dating in May.

While Jonas wrote the song with Skylar Grey, and collaborated with German DJ Robin Schulz on the track, he told Teen Vogue that he's been "sitting on" the song for a while. "I was looking for the right time to put it out and the right person to collaborate with," he explained.

"Right Now" might not have been written about Chopra, but it's clear Jonas couldn't be more smitten with the 36-year-old actress. The two couldn't stop gushing about each other while posting stunning photos of their engagement party in India last weekend, where they confirmed they're set to say "I do" after weeks of speculation.

As for when the couple will tie the knot, Chopra's mother, Madhu, recently told DNA India that her daughter will take her time planning a wedding.

"They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon," she reasoned. "Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it."

See more on Chopra and Jonas in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Remembers Late Father in Sweet Video After Nick Jonas Engagement Party

What Priyanka Chopra's Mom Thinks Of Nick Jonas After Couple's Visit to India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Stunning Shots from Intimate Engagement Ceremony

Related Gallery