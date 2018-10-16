Priyanka Chopra Dishes on Her Wedding Day Style (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra knows what she wants when it comes to her style and fashion.

The 36-year-old actress was a true beauty at the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios in NYC on Tuesday. Wearing a baby blue suede Michael Kors button-up dress with gold strappy heels, Chopra exuded confidence as she posed on the red carpet. ET chatted with the former Quantico star, who is engaged to Nick Jonas, during the event, where she dished on the style she's aiming for when it comes to her wedding dress.

"I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute," Chopra explained. "So it's going to be cute and comfortable."

Michael Kors, himself, also had nothing but amazing things to say about Chopra and what he envisions for the bride-to-be. "What I love about Priyanka, she's smart, talented and beautiful and she knows what works on her," the designer told ET at the event. "So I know she'll look her best self, which is what every bride should be."

During the event, Chopra also spoke about the importance of God's Love We Deliver, a non-profit organization that cooks and home-delivers nutritious, individually tailored meals to people in the New York City metropolitan area living with severe illness.

"It is so important to find something that really changes the world. And what we do here, I really feel it makes that impact, and I saw that the last time I was here. It was amazing," she expressed.

Meanwhile, Chopra is busy planning her wedding, which may include an appearance from her close friend Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she was expecting her first child with Prince Harry this week, and Chopra is so happy for pal. "Yes, I am very excited about it too," she told ET.

As for when Chopra and Jonas' nuptials will take place, a source told ET last week that they are almost ready to tie the knot.

"Priyanka and Nick are ready to tie the knot sooner than later. The couple has had an accelerated relationship, and is very comfortable with one another," the source said. "Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day. Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year."

