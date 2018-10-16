Priyanka Chopra Proves You Can Wear Fall's It Trend to the Airport
Priyanka Chopra is serving up major airport style.
The Quantico actress was seen leaving JFK airport in New York on Tuesday in an outfit that marries classic style and of-the-moment trends. The brunette combined a white button-down with a long gray coat, which created a great base for statement pieces à la the star's blue buckled cargo pants tucked into white western-style boots.
The cowboy design is one of the biggest boot trends for fall, and we love how the style star donned it while traveling -- proving once again she's the queen of airport style. Chopra also shows the boot style is unexpectedly versatile. Wear it with edgy pants like hers, with denim or under skirts and dresses to add a bit of rustic edge.
Score your own pair from our under-$200 selects ahead.
GET THE LOOK:
Universal Thread Vanessa Faux Leather Short Pull On Western Boots $35
Zara Cowboy Ankle Boots $90
ASOS Design Caleb Leather Western Knee Boots $135
Dolce Vita Daliss Booties $150
Kendall + Kylie Western Chelsea Bootie $160
Mango Cowboy Leather Boots $170
For more style, see below:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
6 Boot Trends Celebrities Are Wearing This Fall -- Shop Now!
Olivia Munn's Genius Trick to Making Your Summer Dress Work for Fall
Olivia Culpo's New Collection Is Made for the 'Girl on the Go' (Exclusive)
Related Gallery