Priyanka Chopra Proves You Can Wear Fall's It Trend to the Airport

Priyanka Chopra is serving up major airport style.

The Quantico actress was seen leaving JFK airport in New York on Tuesday in an outfit that marries classic style and of-the-moment trends. The brunette combined a white button-down with a long gray coat, which created a great base for statement pieces à la the star's blue buckled cargo pants tucked into white western-style boots.

The cowboy design is one of the biggest boot trends for fall, and we love how the style star donned it while traveling -- proving once again she's the queen of airport style. Chopra also shows the boot style is unexpectedly versatile. Wear it with edgy pants like hers, with denim or under skirts and dresses to add a bit of rustic edge.

Score your own pair from our under-$200 selects ahead.

Universal Thread Vanessa Faux Leather Short Pull On Western Boots $35

Zara Cowboy Ankle Boots $90

ASOS Design Caleb Leather Western Knee Boots $135

Dolce Vita Daliss Booties $150

Kendall + Kylie Western Chelsea Bootie $160

Mango Cowboy Leather Boots $170

