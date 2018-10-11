Can you keep up with Olivia Culpo?

The former pageant queen (she won Miss Universe in 2012) turned fashion and beauty influencer, is always on the go, which is well documented on her Instagram that boasts a casual 3.3 million followers. The Rhode Island-bred brunette, 26, is a model, actress, restaurateur, reality TV star and designer, which takes her all over the world from Los Angeles to New York to Paris. And her busy, jet-set lifestyle is reflected in her new fall clothing collection for Marled by Reunited Clothing that just dropped.

This marks her second time collaborating with the brand, following the success of her first range from which many pieces sold out in 48 hours. From cozy knits ideal for traveling to a sleek, double-breasted red pantsuit perfect for the stylish working girl, Culpo focused on creating versatile pieces for ladies who don't stop.

Courtesy of Marled by Reunited Clothing

"The inspiration for this collection is just the girl on the go. I just wanted it to be very versatile," the social media star told ET over the phone. "I wanted it to be items that can be dressed up, they can be dressed down. I wanted them to be accessible and at a great price point and also I wanted them to be really well tailored, so they can fit any girl, any shape. And really also be able to be worn with a belt, without a belt, as a dress, maybe with a pant. I really wanted this to be something people can wear a million different ways."

Culpo counts the sweater jogger pants from the new collection as one of her favorites -- a comfy must-have for traveling! The longline leopard print cardigan is also a beloved piece as the of-the-moment pattern can be paired with denim (J Brand and Re/Done are a staple for her) or elevated with leather pants. Other notables include a checked blazer dress, a lush olive green velvet mini, an adorable graphic Paris sweatshirt and a black bomber jacket that can be thrown over anything.

Available in prices $58 to $148, the line won't break the bank as accessibility was important for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Rookie. Although her wardrobe is brimming with designer duds, Culpo also likes to mix in affordable brands such as budget-friendly crowd pleasers ASOS, Zara, H&M and Topshop.

In addition to fashion projects, the It girl has been focusing on acting. Culpo starred in this year's Amy Schumer film, I Feel Pretty, Reprisal alongside Bruce Willis, and just wrapped The Swing of Things with Luke Wilson in Jamaica. Thus, the brunette is a pro at packing as she's constantly off to a new destination.

"You have to keep in mind what takes up the most space," the multi-hyphenate dished on her tips. "For me, that’s usually accessories, so bags and shoes. So usually I revolve all my outfits around a color scheme and I’ll pack kind of by color scheme. If I’m going somewhere tropical, I have a lot more neutrals, of course. If I’m going somewhere in the winter, I’ll have a lot more blacks and reds and more solid, simple colors. Stick to one color scheme and then you can have all of your accessories match a few of your basic tops, basic T-shirts, jeans and then as long as your accessories are coordinating, I think you can make anything work."

Whether she's on the red carpet or spotted on the street, the Model Squad star has come to embrace her signature feminine yet edgy, trendy style since stepping into the spotlight. Although she admires various style icons, Culpo's look is all her own.

"I take a little bit from everybody, to be honest with you. There’s nobody I ever really want to completely copy or emulate in any way. I just take bits and pieces from tons of different people," she shared. "But there are a lot of girls’ styles I really admire. It’s not necessarily what I go for, but I think it’s really interesting to look at, like, Blake Lively, Victoria Beckham. I love Audrey Hepburn – she’s such a style icon."

Culpo also teased an upcoming beauty collaboration, a natural step for the beauty junkie who never fails to rock flawless, gorgeous hair and makeup. (Seriously, have you seen her skin?) The secret to her glowy complexion?

"I always wear moisturizer before I go to bed," she said. "That’s definitely something that I do every day and I would also have to say I always wear a lip balm before I go to bed. Because sometimes I go to bed with a mask on and sometimes I won’t necessarily put on a ton of moisturizer or any moisturizer, but I always wear lip balm to bed."

Shop our favorite pieces from Culpo's collection ahead, available at Revolve, Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus.

Bloomingdale's

Marled x Olivia Culpo Leopard Print Duster Cardigan $138

Revolve

Marled x Olivia Culpo Rib Cuff Blazer Dress $158

Bloomingdale's

Marled x Olivia Culpo I Love Paris Crop Sweater $78

Bloomingdale's

Marled x Olivia Culpo Sweater-Knit Jogger Pants $128

Revolve

Marled x Olivia Culpo Cold Elbow Blazer, $138, Cigarette Pant $118

