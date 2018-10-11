Gigi Hadid Just Pulled Off a Denim Shorts Suit -- Yes, It's a Thing
Gigi Hadid wore denim, but it's not what you'd expect.
The supermodel was spotted outside of her apartment in New York City on Thursday in matching denim double-breasted jacket and fitted shorts, a trendier departure from the classic pant set, accessorized with silver pointed-toe pumps and a Prada mini bag.
Hadid was on her way to Vogue's second annual Forces of Fashion conference to speak on a panel, alongside model friends Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser.
The blonde posed for photogs as she exited the venue and played with her gorgeous mermaid waves.
Jenner rocked a striped gray tie shirt and low slung trousers by Victoria, Victoria Beckham, completed with a sleek high ponytail and white shoes.
Graham was bright in a color-blocked Prabal Gurung ribbed dress from the designer's newest spring 2019 collection.
Zendaya also made an appearance in a chic Burberry ensemble.
The models spoke with Vogue editor Nicole Phelps on using their platform to be engaged in today's conversation of diversity and building their careers beyond what a traditional fashion model does.
