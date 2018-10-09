Tracee Ellis Ross returned to the American Music Awards stage for the second time as host, and you bet the star delivered jaw-dropping fashion moments we've been all waiting for.

In collaboration with her stylist Karla Welch, Ross, a champion of diversity, featured the chicest African-American designer brands throughout the show with multiple outfit changes -- 10 to be exact. The Black-ish leading lady revealed to ET she had a two-and-a-half-hour fitting and another for an hour and a half to compile the looks (in the name of fashion, people!).

Witness every stunning ensemble Ross rocked at the AMAs ahead.

Before heading to the stage, the actress was utterly cool in a salmon pink Pyer Moss pantsuit and Christian Louboutin shoes, adorned with Djula, Mattia Cielo and Jacob & Co. jewelry on the red carpet.

For her opening number, Ross made a dramatic entrance in a logo-laden Dapper Dan x Gucci cape, which she took off to reveal a black sequin Nicolas Jebran bodysuit underneath, Nike Air Force 1 white sneakers and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

The hostess with the mostess then dazzled in a glistening, gold, mirrored, long-sleeve column number by CD Greene.

Presenting Cardi B's performance, Ross swapped her evening gown for a white Karla x When We All Vote "I am a voter" tee tucked into a dramatic hot pink A-line maxi skirt by Shanel Campbell with Aminah Abdul Jillil shoes.

The actress exuded fairy queen vibes in a frothy, creamy peach tulle tiered gown by Off-White and Christian Louboutin heels.

If anyone can pull off a leopard-print belted catsuit, matching beret and gloves, it's Ross. The head-turning ensemble was created by Sergio Hudson, accessorized with Gucci oversized square shades and Casadei pumps.

Are you keeping up? For her seventh look, the fashion icon was a breathtaking in a printed bell-sleeve mermaid dress from Lavie by CK and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Ross stunned yet again in a black sequined double-breasted dress with sexy slit and structured shoulders by Balmain. Christian Louboutin pumps and Amwaj jewelry completed the look.

The activist was beautiful in blue via a dramatic floor-sweeping belted suit, drop earring and brooch by Dèshon and Tamara Mellon shoes.

The host concluded the show in a gorgeous red off-the-shoulder jumpsuit by Cushnie and Jimmy Choo pumps as she joined Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell CeCe Winans following the Aretha Franklin tribute.

