We like it like that!

Cardi B hit the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking her first awards show performance since becoming a mom to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The 25-year-old chart-topper performed her hit "I Like It," kicking off the number by lying atop a rotating circular stage in a patterned gown and knee-high boots.

She was then joined onstage by J Balvin, as well as Bad Bunny, who came out in a grocery cart. The moment was seemingly a nod to Bad Bunny's past, as he used to work as a bagger at his local supermarket in Puerto Rico.

I LIKE IT LIKE THAT! 🔥 I am STILL DANCING from that @iamcardib, @JBALVIN and Bad Bunny #AMAs performance! pic.twitter.com/wEOHtOxRny — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

The rest of the performance was filled with plenty of fun moments, including Cardi riding a bicycle, high kickin', booty shakin' and even getting lifted into the air. Get it, girl!

Interestingly enough, the AMAs went down on the same evening that the singer dropped her new music video for "Taki Taki," with Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna.

Cardi previously celebrated her first post-birth performance at the 2018 Global Citizen Concert in New York City’s Central Park, showing off her impressively toned physique with her midriff on display in a revealing red outfit.

She talked to ET in September about fashion and her guilty pleasure when it comes to looking good -- shopping sprees!



“My fashion guilty pleasure is spending money! Do you know what I’m sayin'?" she said. "Spending money is just… guilty!"



See more on the 2018 American Music Awards below.



