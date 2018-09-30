Cardi B returned to performing on Saturday, just months after giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with her husband, the rapper Offset.

The “Be Careful” performer took the stage at the 2018 Global Citizen Concert in New York City’s Central Park wearing a red, tassel-covered getup showing off her toned physique and wavy blonde extensions past her waist. She treated attendees to a rendition of “Drip” as well as “Bodak Yellow,” the single that first helped her break into the Billboard Hot 100.

During her time on stage, Cardi also encouraged young people to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections, offering a thinly-vailed jab at President Donald Trump.

“Last election, everybody took it as a joke,” she said. “Even me, I’m not even gonna front, because I thought, ‘Man, that person ain’t gonna win’ and look where we are now. We need to vote so we change our community. We need somebody that’s gonna represent us, that’s gonna protect us. We don’t need somebody that’s gonna be arguing with ballplayers.”

Afterward, however, a panic erupted among concert-goers when false reports began circulating of gunfire in the park. The frenzy among attendees to escape lead to a fence barrier getting toppled.

But Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took the stage to calm the crowd and reassure them that it was not an active shooter situation.

"There's no need to push people out of the way. What happened was that a barrier fell down," he said in a video shared on Twitter by MSNBC. "Of course it caused people to be a little bit frightened. But nobody is trying to hurt anybody and you're all safe. I just want to tell you that. As far as I know, when you guys are ready, we can watch Janet Jackson."

