Selena Gomez and Cardi B know how to bring the heat to any collaboration!

On Thursday night, DJ Snake dropped his latest single, "Taki Taki," which features Gomez, Cardi and Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap singer Ozuna. The infectious track is sizzling with the best vocals and beats from each artist.

The single's artwork features Ozuna, Gomez, Cardi and Snake in coordinating red outfits. Gomez rocks bring cherry-red latex pants and a white tank top. Meanwhile, Cardi is regal in a bustier, high-waisted bootie shorts and a long draping lace overcoat. Take a listen to the fun track below.

The artists had previously teased their collaboration back in August, sharing snippets from the making of their music video.

"So basically, they asked me after I'm sweating to do liners and to do everything. So now I look like this and, of course, the queen looks flawless as always," Gomez, wearing a white tank top, red statement earrings and a cherry lip, says in an Instagram Story clip before turning the camera to Cardi. The former Disney Channel star also shared a second clip showing DJ Snake and Ozuna while they were doing press.

"Taki Taki" marks Gomez's first song since "Back to You" and first collab since Cashmere Cat's 2016's "Trust Nobody" also featuring Tory Lanez.

See more on Gomez in the video below.

