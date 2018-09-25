Cardi B is doing the most at Paris Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old "I Like It" rapper served up a major look while attending the ETAM fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. Dressed to the nines, Cardi wore an elegant black Michael Costello gown that featured a multicolored feather print, a thigh-high slit and sexy peek-a-boo neckline. The pièce de résistance was a matching circular flat hat that completed the overall breathtaking look.

She accessorized with black strappy platforms and large oversized dangling statement earrings. Her hair was pulled back in a low bun and she rocked a smoky eye with a matte taupe lip.

Cardi then did an outfit change for the ETAM show itself, where she performed one of her hit singles. The new mom took the stage in a lilac suit that featured a dramatic feathered blazer that covered her small frame.

The Bronx native has been living her best life overseas. On Sunday, Cardi attended the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week and rocked a tiger-print coat with cheetah-print boots and matching sunglasses.

ET caught up with Cardi at the Tom Ford New York Fashion Week show earlier this month, where she revealed when she feels the most fabulous.

"My fashion guilty pleasure is spending money! Do you know what I’m sayin'?" she frankly shared. "Spending money is just… guilty!"

Cardi also got in some trouble during NYFW when she got into a fight with Nicki Minaj at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event.

