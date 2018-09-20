It's already been a year since Carbi B and her husband Offset tied the knot at a secret wedding, and the Invasion of Privacy rapper is commemorating the milestone with a sweet throwback to the special occasion.

The new mom -- who welcomed the couple's first baby, daughter Kulture, on July 11 -- took to Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a heartfelt snapshot from their clandestine nuptials, which they managed to keep private for nearly 10 months.

"TBT ...September 20th," the entertainer captioned a sweet photo of herself, in a white and gold set of leggings and matching hoodie, as she held hands with her groom, who was rocking jeans and a black jacket.

The adorable wedding ceremony was focused entirely on their love, and was conducted in their bedroom by a friend, because they knew they just wanted to be united immediately, as Cardi explained after news of their secret wedding broke in June.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" Cardi wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on June 25.

According to Cardi, they pair were sleeping in one morning last September when they "woke up and decided to get married."

"We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no makeup and no ring!" Cardi recalled. "I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!"

The news of their secret wedding first broke when Offset referred to Cardi as his wife during his acceptance speech during Migos' acceptance speech for the Best Group award at the BET Awards in June.

ET obtained the marriage certificate between Cardi B and Offset, which states they got married on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. The certificate lists their legal names, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

