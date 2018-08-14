Cardi B is enjoying all the small pleasures of motherhood -- and all of the stressful craziness and unexpected fussiness as well.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper gave fans an inside look at life as a new mom following a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to her home in Atlanta, where she reunited with her 1-month-old daughter, Kulture, after being gone for a few hours.

However, it seems her little girl isn't on the same schedule as her mommy. Cardi took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to show just how energetic her daughter is while she, by contrast, is exhausted.

"I'm so sleepy and she got so much energy," the artist captioned a very dimly lit video of herself rocking Kulture -- whose face isn't shown -- as her baby sweetly giggles and babbles.

"You need to go to sleep," the sleep-deprived rapper cooed in a sweet, loving voice. "I’m tired."

Hours later, Kulture was still up and at 'em, and Cardi was doing everything she could to get her little girl to take a nap.

"I just got home at 8:30 a.m. from my flight she been up this whole time!" Cardi wrote on her post, along with a time stamp that read 11:47 p.m.

"Why are you not going to sleep? I fed you, I bathed you, I just fed and bathed you, and you're not sleepy," Cardi lovingly asked her adorable daughter.

Ah, the joys of parenthood. Sometimes, your baby just doesn't care if you've been on a long flight after a full day of work -- mostly because they don't know what work or planes are.

The rapper -- who welcomed her daughter with husband Offset in early July -- has been very open about her life as a new mom in recent weeks, and even said her baby girl can sometimes have a bit of an attitude.

“Kulture is not Kulture today, she Kiari with the mood," she wrote on Twitter late last month. "But oh maaann I love my sweet sweet baby. She melts me like butter."

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Cardi also admitted that the feeling of being a mom for the first time is "really hard to explain," but marveled at "how fast mother instinct kicks in," adding, "[I] never wanna leave my baby side."

For more on Cardi's life as a new mom, check out the video below.

