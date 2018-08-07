It’s been almost five weeks since Cardi B welcomed her first child, daughter Kulture, into the world and like many new moms, the young rapper is having a hard time dealing with an influx of postpartum emotions.

The 25-year-old artist took to Instagram on Tuesday to vent her frustration.

“This postpartum s**t is annoying,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Like I been emotional all f**king day for no reason.”



The singer also posted a clip of a young man venting, along with the caption, “This is how postpartum got me 😩😩The emotional struggle. BARDI vs BELCALIS.”

The posts come days after Cardi B admitted she had underestimated parenthood and was pulling out of a planned tour with Bruno Mars.

“I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope you guys understand. This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank @brunomars for understanding.”

Instagram / Cardi B

Less than 24 hours prior to the musician’s candid posts, tennis superstar Serena Williams also opened up further about her post-pregnancy emotions.

Williams has also been coming to terms with first-time motherhood after welcoming her daughter, Alexis Olympia, last September.

"Last week was not easy for me,’ she wrote on Instagram. “Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby."

"We have all been there,” she added. “I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes."

See more on celebrities who have experienced postpartum struggles below.

