Cardi B Drops Out of Bruno Mars Tour, Says She's 'Not Ready to Leave My Baby'

Cardi B won't be joining Bruno Mars on tour.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she's dropped out of Mars' 24k Magic fall tour to spend time with her newborn daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

"As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," Cardi wrote. "Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

"I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!" she continued. "Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding."

Mars responded shortly after, writing, "Most important thing is you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right."

"We love you Cardi and we will play 'Bodak Yellow' every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour," he added.

Rumors first sparked that Cardi was going on tour with Mars in February, after the pair tore up the stage at the 2018 GRAMMYs with their song, "Finesse." The rapper confirmed she was expecting her first child with Offset in early April, and announced just a few weeks later that she was taking a break from performing until her daughter arrived.

"Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a b**ch barely can breathe! I want to thank y’all for understanding. I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything," she said on Instagram at the time.

Cardi gave birth to baby Kulture earlier this month, and has been open with fans about her struggles adjusting to motherhood. "Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, y'all will never be ready for mommy mode," she said.

