Cardi B is laughing off her fight with Nicki Minaj.

A week after making headlines for getting in a brawl at a New York Fashion Week party, the "I Like It" rapper poked fun at herself and the knot she had on her forehead after the physical altercation. On Saturday, Cardi shared a photo on Instagram of a little girl who adorably recreated her Dolce & Gabbana look that she wore during the incident.

"Sooooooo buteeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ she forgot the knot 😩😩😩💪🏾," the 25-year-old rapper captioned the shot, pointing out that the young girl was missing the large lump that she had after the fight.

Minaj and Cardi both attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event last Friday, where an eyewitness told ET that Cardi lunged at Minaj and tried to "kick and punch" the rapper at around 11:30 p.m. Minaj's security created a barricade between the two women and Cardi then threw one of her shoes at Minaj, which was caught by Minaj's security.

The "Super Bass" rapper appeared to remain calm during the chaos as security escorted Cardi -- who was only wearing one shoe -- out of the party. Cardi herself addressed the incident on social media shortly after it occurred, though didn't directly name Minaj. The "I Like It" rapper implied that the fight had to do with her and husband Offset's newborn daughter, Kulture.

Minaj later addressed the incident on her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 on Apple Music, saying she was "humiliated" and that she never talked about Cardi's daughter.

"The other night I was a part of something so mortifying, so humiliating to go through in front of upper echelon people -- it's not about black or white -- people who have their lives together," she said. "I was mortified ... I could not believe how humiliated I felt .... how we -- and I use the term 'we' loosely -- made ourselves look."

